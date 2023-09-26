trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667251
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi to distribute appointment letters to around 51000 youths today

|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
PM Modi Appointment Letter Distribution: Today the youth of the country are going to get a big gift. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute appointment letters to about 51 thousand youth.
Follow Us

All Videos

Nefarious conspiracy of Khalistanis in Punjab! Could there be a terrorist attack?
play icon3:29
Nefarious conspiracy of Khalistanis in Punjab! Could there be a terrorist attack?
People of PoK took to the streets of UN to protest amid Khalistan issue
play icon5:26
People of PoK took to the streets of UN to protest amid Khalistan issue
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th September 2023
play icon5:38
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th September 2023
Know the glory of Budh Pradosh Vrat from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:33
Know the glory of Budh Pradosh Vrat from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Red Corner Notice issued against Khalistani terrorist Karanvir Singh
play icon11:33
Red Corner Notice issued against Khalistani terrorist Karanvir Singh

Trending Videos

Nefarious conspiracy of Khalistanis in Punjab! Could there be a terrorist attack?
play icon3:29
Nefarious conspiracy of Khalistanis in Punjab! Could there be a terrorist attack?
People of PoK took to the streets of UN to protest amid Khalistan issue
play icon5:26
People of PoK took to the streets of UN to protest amid Khalistan issue
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th September 2023
play icon5:38
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th September 2023
Know the glory of Budh Pradosh Vrat from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:33
Know the glory of Budh Pradosh Vrat from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Red Corner Notice issued against Khalistani terrorist Karanvir Singh
play icon11:33
Red Corner Notice issued against Khalistani terrorist Karanvir Singh
pm modi appointment letter distribution,PM Modi,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech today,PM Narendra Modi,pm modi latest speech,pm narendra modi speech,pm modi speech latest,Narendra Modi,pm modi rojgar mela,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,pm narendra modi speech latest,pm modi rozgar mela 2022,pm modi to distribute appointment letters,PM Modi rozgar Mela,modi live news,modi rojgar mela,Modi,pm modi distribute appointment letter,appointment letters,Zee News,