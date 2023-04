videoDetails

PM Modi to flag off India’s first water metro project

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

PM Modi will flag off the country's first water metro in Kerala today. The water metro will connect Kochi and 10 nearby islands. In the first phase, Kochi Water Metro will start between High Court-Vypin Terminal and Vittila-Kakkanad Terminal.