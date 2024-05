videoDetails

PM Modi to hold rally in Odisha and Bengal today

| Updated: May 29, 2024, 09:04 AM IST

PM Modi will visit Bengal today also before the last and seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. During this time he will address a rally in Mathurapur. Along with this, he will also address public meetings in Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Kendrapara of Odisha.