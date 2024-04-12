Advertisement
PM Modi to hold rally in Rajasthan's Barmer today

Apr 12, 2024
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi is rigorously busy in election campaigning. Today, PM Modi is going to hold rally in Rajasthan for the second day. The rally will be held in Rajasthan's Barmer. To know more about the same, watch this report.

