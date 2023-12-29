trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704173
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi to launch projects worth 15000 crores in Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Follow Us
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: Ram devotees are eagerly waiting for 22 January 2024. This is that historic day when Ramlala will be seated in the grand temple built in Ayodhya. The people of Ayodhya are impatient about this moment. So on December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya. Know in detail what will be the entire program in this report.

All Videos

Inside story of JDU President Lalan Singh's resignation
Play Icon14:45
Inside story of JDU President Lalan Singh's resignation
Know complete details about PM Modi's programme
Play Icon14:9
Know complete details about PM Modi's programme
DNA: Is AI eyeing on your jobs
Play Icon7:56
DNA: Is AI eyeing on your jobs
Know the dangers of DeepFake Video
Play Icon10:23
Know the dangers of DeepFake Video
Know how attitude of Muslims have changed about PM Modi
Play Icon23:11
Know how attitude of Muslims have changed about PM Modi

Trending Videos

Inside story of JDU President Lalan Singh's resignation
play icon14:45
Inside story of JDU President Lalan Singh's resignation
Know complete details about PM Modi's programme
play icon14:9
Know complete details about PM Modi's programme
DNA: Is AI eyeing on your jobs
play icon7:56
DNA: Is AI eyeing on your jobs
Know the dangers of DeepFake Video
play icon10:23
Know the dangers of DeepFake Video
Know how attitude of Muslims have changed about PM Modi
play icon23:11
Know how attitude of Muslims have changed about PM Modi
ram mandir pran pratishtha,pm modi ayodhya visit,pm modi visit ayodhya,pm modi ram mandir pran pratishtha,pm modi in ayodhya,pm modi in ayodhya today,pm modi ayodhya ram mandir,narendra modi in ayodhya,narendra modi entry in ayodhya,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,Breaking News,hindi news live,zee news tv live,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,ayodhya ram mandir live,Ayodhya Ram Temple,ayodhya ram temple update,PM Modi,CM Yogi,breaking,trending news,Hindi News,