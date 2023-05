videoDetails

PM Modi to leave for Japan to attend G-7 Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 19, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

PM Modi will leave for Japan today to participate in the G-7 summit. In the conference, he will keep his point on many issues. Prime Minister Modi will also have a bilateral meeting with the PM of Japan. There will also be a meeting of quad countries in Japan itself.