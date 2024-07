videoDetails

PM Modi to mark 25th Anniversary of Kargil Diwas

| Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Kargil Diwas 2024: Today is the 25th Vijay Diwas of the Kargil War. The whole country is remembering its brave sons martyred in Kargil today. PM Modi reached Dras and paid tribute to the martyred soldiers at the Kargil War Memorial, while PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Shinkun La tunnel and started the world's highest tunnel project.