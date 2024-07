videoDetails

PM Modi to pay tribute to Martyrs on the occasion of Kargil Diwas

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 08:12 AM IST

One Minute One News: PM Modi will visit Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh today on the occasion of Kargil Day. Today, on the 25th anniversary of Kargil Day, he will pay tribute to the martyrs.