PM Modi to revert on No Confidence Motion on 10th August

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
No Confidence Motion: As per latest reports, No-confidence motion discussion is possible in Lok Sabha between 8th to 10th August. Apart from this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can revert back on this on 10 August.

PM Modi thanks people of India for being facilitated with Lokmanya Tilak Award
play icon4:43
PM Modi thanks people of India for being facilitated with Lokmanya Tilak Award
Watch Zee News' ground report from Nuh
play icon2:16
Watch Zee News' ground report from Nuh
PM Modi makes huge statement on receiving Lokmanya Tilak Award
play icon5:11
PM Modi makes huge statement on receiving Lokmanya Tilak Award
Nuh SP makes big statement, says,'Cannot sport Monu Manesar'
play icon0:49
Nuh SP makes big statement, says,'Cannot sport Monu Manesar'
play icon4:25
"Someone Is Spreading Hate" Political Leaders In Haryana React To The Communal Clashes In Nuh

