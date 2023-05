videoDetails

PM Modi to visit Australia after Papua New Guinea

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 01:58 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi reached Papua New Guinea on Sunday where he was warmly received by Prime Minister James Marape. Parape hugged PM Modi and then took his blessings by touching his feet. Similarly, Prime Minister Modi's feet were touched at the time of farewell.