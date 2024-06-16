videoDetails

PM Modi to visit Varanasi on 18th June

| Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

PM Modi is going to Varanasi on 18 June. Where he will release the 17th installment of the Kisan Yojana. This is PM Modi's first Varanasi visit after becoming PM for the third time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to Varanasi for the first time after assuming power. In his visit on June 18, PM Modi is going to give a big gift to the farmers of the country from Varanasi. The Prime Minister will release the 17th installment of PM-Kisan Yojana from Varanasi. An amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore will be given under this installment. More than 9 crore farmers will benefit from this. Along with this, certificates will also be given to more than thirty thousand Krishi Sakhis of self-help groups. These Krishi Sakhis will work as para-extension workers and will help fellow farmers in farming. Since the launch of PM-Kisan Yojana, the Center has distributed an amount of more than Rs 3.04 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmers across the country.