PM Modi to Watch World Cup Final 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
World Cup 2023 Final: Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will also be present at the Narendra Modi Stadium to see India become world champion. Whereas Australia's Deputy PM Richard Marles will also be in India to boost the enthusiasm of his team.
Uttar Pradesh govt’s crackdown on 'Halal Certification'
Play Icon9:30
Uttar Pradesh govt’s crackdown on 'Halal Certification'
World Cup 2023 Final: 'Shami is going to be one of the main threats', says Pat Cummins
Play Icon7:15
World Cup 2023 Final: 'Shami is going to be one of the main threats', says Pat Cummins
CM Yogi Action: Fraud in the name of Halal Certified Products?
Play Icon46:20
CM Yogi Action: Fraud in the name of Halal Certified Products?
Row over Halal Certified Products in Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon10:22
Row over Halal Certified Products in Uttar Pradesh
Halal Certification Row: SP Spokesperon gets angry during debate
Play Icon10:0
Halal Certification Row: SP Spokesperon gets angry during debate

