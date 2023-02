videoDetails

PM Modi Tops List Of Most Popular Global Leader, surges ahead of Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak

| Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 06:39 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pegged as the world's most popular leader with an approval rating of 78 per cent as per a survey by a US-based consulting firm 'Morning Consult.' PM Modi Tops List Of Most Popular Global Leader, surges ahead of Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak