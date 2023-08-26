trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653700
PM Modi tweets as he lands in Bengaluru

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Bangalore directly from Greece. During this, he will meet the scientist at ISRO headquarters and congratulate ISRO on the success of Chandrayaan. Meanwhile, there is huge enthusiasm among the people of Bengaluru. PM Modi tweeted as soon as he reached Bengaluru. Know what he wrote.
Prime Minister to reach ISRO Command Center shortly, leaves from HAL Airport
Prime Minister to reach ISRO Command Center shortly, leaves from HAL Airport
PM Modi reaches HAL Airport directly from Greece, Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals
 PM Modi reaches HAL Airport directly from Greece, Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals
PM Modi lands in Bangalore, to meet scientists at ISRO Command Center
 PM Modi lands in Bangalore, to meet scientists at ISRO Command Center
Kasam Samvidhan ki: UCC will come, it will be amazing, Uff on UCC, silent on Halala
Kasam Samvidhan ki: UCC will come, it will be amazing, Uff on UCC, silent on Halala
PM Modi Big Message On Chandrayaan-3 From Greece: PM Modi's big message on Chandrayaan-3 from Greece
PM Modi Big Message On Chandrayaan-3 From Greece: PM Modi's big message on Chandrayaan-3 from Greece

