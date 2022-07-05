PM Modi unveils Alluri Sitarama Raju's statue | Who is this legendary freedom fighter?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of legendary freedom fighter, Alluri Sitarama Raju in Andhra Pradesh. The Prime Minister is in the state to attend his 125th birth anniversary celebrations. But who is Alluri Sitarama Raju and why SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ is based on the life of Sitarama Raju.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 09:50 PM IST

