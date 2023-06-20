NewsVideos
PM Modi USA Visit: Before America Visit, PM's Modi reply to on Pakistan-China

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
PM Modi USA Visit: Before the America tour, PM gave a blunt reply to Pakistan-China and said that talks are possible if there is peace and stability on the border. In an interview to an American newspaper, PM Modi said that bilateral talks are possible only when there is peace and stability on the border.

