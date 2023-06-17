NewsVideos
Tricolor placed outside White House before PM Modi's US tour

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
The tricolor has been hoisted outside the White House ahead of PM Modi's US tour. Let us tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's America The tour starts on June 20.

