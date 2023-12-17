trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699820
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Modi will go to Varanasi on a two-day visit

Dec 17, 2023
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Big news is coming regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will go to Varanasi on a two-day visit, today first PM Modi will go to Surat where PM Modi will inaugurate the new building of Surat Diamond Bourse. Before this, PM Modi will dedicate to the country the world class integrated terminal of Surat Airport. During his Varanasi visit, PM Modi will launch the Kashi Tamil Sangamam programme.

