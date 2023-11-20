trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690465
PM Modi visits Team India dressing room

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
India played brilliantly in the entire tournament and defeated all the opponents and made it to the finals. Every player won everyone's heart with their world class performance but after the defeat in the World Cup finals, the players of Team India were heartbroken. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the dressing room of the Indian team.
