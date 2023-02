videoDetails

PM Modi wears unique blue jacket made of recycled plastic bottles in Parliament

| Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been at the forefront to make the battle against climate change a people’s movement. PM Modi wore a sleeveless light blue blazer on Wednesday in the Rajya Sabha that had his green message written all over it. The jacket was made from recycled bottles.