PM Modi will gift projects worth crores to Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 09:18 AM IST
PM Modi is going to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and a new international airport before the consecration ceremony of Ram temple on January 22. Before these gifts to Ayodhya, there will be a grand welcome for PM Modi. There are also preparations for a special welcome for PM Modi on his special visit to Ayodhya.

