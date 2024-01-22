trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712719
PM Modi worships Lord Shiva at Ayodhya's Kuber Teela

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 06:04 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kuber Tila in Ayodhya after Pran Pratishtha programme in Ayodhya's Ram Temple. After reaching Kuber Tila in Ayodhya, PM Modi worshiped Lord Shiva. Know in detail in this report why PM Modi worshiped Lord Shiva only after consecration and what is the importance of this worship.

