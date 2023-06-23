NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi's address at state lunch

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:41 PM IST
At the state lunch organized at the White House, PM Modi said that many thanks for this grand welcome. The melodious tune of Indo-US relations is made up of the relations between our people. PM Modi said that the mother of Vice President Kamala Harris had come to America from India in 1958. He never let the ties with India break.

All Videos

2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 First Look: Dil Chahta Hai Roadster Goes Modern, Seductive, Sinister
play icon5:43
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 First Look: Dil Chahta Hai Roadster Goes Modern, Seductive, Sinister
DNA: When Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, died in 1953
play icon2:56
DNA: When Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, died in 1953
DNA: The roots of Indian democracy have emerged from the Vedas!
play icon31:56
DNA: The roots of Indian democracy have emerged from the Vedas!
Deshhit: Anti-Modi front ready in Patna... now Delhi is not far?
play icon35:35
Deshhit: Anti-Modi front ready in Patna... now Delhi is not far?
Will fight Lok Sabha polls together, say opposition parties after Patna huddle
play icon15:44
Will fight Lok Sabha polls together, say opposition parties after Patna huddle

Trending Videos

2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 First Look: Dil Chahta Hai Roadster Goes Modern, Seductive, Sinister
play icon5:43
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 First Look: Dil Chahta Hai Roadster Goes Modern, Seductive, Sinister
DNA: When Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, died in 1953
play icon2:56
DNA: When Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, died in 1953
DNA: The roots of Indian democracy have emerged from the Vedas!
play icon31:56
DNA: The roots of Indian democracy have emerged from the Vedas!
Deshhit: Anti-Modi front ready in Patna... now Delhi is not far?
play icon35:35
Deshhit: Anti-Modi front ready in Patna... now Delhi is not far?
Will fight Lok Sabha polls together, say opposition parties after Patna huddle
play icon15:44
Will fight Lok Sabha polls together, say opposition parties after Patna huddle
PM Modi,Narendra Modi,pm modi to visit america,pm modi visit to america,Joe Biden,joe biden on pm modi visit to us,PM Modi US visit,PM Narendra Modi,pm modi joe biden,PM Modi speech,modi biden,biden modi,Modi,pm modi visit to usa,PM Modi USA Visit,pm modi meet joe biden,pm modi to visit us,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,pm modi state visit,pm modi to visit to us,Modi speech,PM Modi In US,Zee News,Kamala Harris,kamala harris family,