PM Modi's address on the 150th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada

|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the 150th birth anniversary program of spiritual guru Srila Prabhupada at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Thursday. Where he also gave a speech. Watch his full speech.

