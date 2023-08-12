trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648062
PM Modi's attack on Mamta government, ballot boxes are looted in elections, violence took place

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
Targeting the Mamta government, PM Modi said that ballot boxes are looted in the elections, there was a lot of violence in the panchayat elections. TMC goons had given the contract for violence.

