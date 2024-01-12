trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708881
PM Modi's audio message before Prana Pratishtha

Jan 12, 2024
PM Modi has released an audio message regarding Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said, 'Only 11 days are left for the consecration of Ramlala in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today.

Invitation to Ambedkar's family for Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Invitation to Ambedkar's family for Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Boycott Maldives: Maldives President Moizzu's big statement amid dispute with India
Boycott Maldives: Maldives President Moizzu's big statement amid dispute with India
Delhi Police Braces High Alert for Republic Day 2024 Celebrations
Delhi Police Braces High Alert for Republic Day 2024 Celebrations
VIRAL VIDEO: Akshay Kumar Takes the Mumbai Metro to Beat Mumbai Traffic
VIRAL VIDEO: Akshay Kumar Takes the Mumbai Metro to Beat Mumbai Traffic
PM Modi Visits Maharashtra Today: Praying at Shree Kalaram Mandir and Joining National Youth Festival in Nashik.
PM Modi Visits Maharashtra Today: Praying at Shree Kalaram Mandir and Joining National Youth Festival in Nashik.

