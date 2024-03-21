Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi's Bhutan Visit postponed due to bad weather

|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 08:14 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi postpones Bhutan Visit due to bad weather conditions. Prime Minister's Bhutan Visit was scheduled for two days. Ministry of Foreign affairs have given information about the same.

All Videos

Security Forces gets huge success in Jammu-Kashmir
Play Icon00:44
Security Forces gets huge success in Jammu-Kashmir
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon11:07
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know the glory of Lord Vishnu from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:52
 Know the glory of Lord Vishnu from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon08:19
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Aapka Sawal: Complete investigation in Elvish's 'lie-detector test'
Play Icon40:02
Aapka Sawal: Complete investigation in Elvish's 'lie-detector test'

Trending Videos

Security Forces gets huge success in Jammu-Kashmir
play icon0:44
Security Forces gets huge success in Jammu-Kashmir
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon11:7
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know the glory of Lord Vishnu from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:52
Know the glory of Lord Vishnu from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon8:19
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Aapka Sawal: Complete investigation in Elvish's 'lie-detector test'
play icon40:2
Aapka Sawal: Complete investigation in Elvish's 'lie-detector test'