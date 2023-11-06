trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684675
PM Modi's big attack on Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 03:28 AM IST
As the assembly elections approached, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified the election campaign. PM Modi addressed an election rally in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh and targeted Congress fiercely. Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh were the targets of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who came to address the election rally in Seoni. Without taking names, PM Modi alleged that both the leaders were busy setting up their respective sons. He even said that there is a war within the Congress as to who will rule Madhya Pradesh in future.
