PM Modi's big plan on One Nation One Election!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
NDA government at the Centre can take the initiative on One Nation One Election during its current term itself. The government is committed to holding general and assembly elections simultaneously. According to sources, the concept of holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies has been named 'One Nation, One Election'. However, many opposition parties and chief ministers of opposition-ruled states have opposed the idea of ​​One Nation-One Election.

