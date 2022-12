PM Modi's brother Somabhai gets emotional after a brief meeting with Narendra Modi

| Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi's elder brother Somabhai Modi cast his vote in Ahmedabad in the second phase of the Gujarat elections. Somabhai casted his vote at Nishan Public school, Ranip in Ahmedabad, the same polling booth where PM Modi had voted.