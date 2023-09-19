trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664339
PM Modi's direct message to Sonia Gandhi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Parliamentary proceedings will start in the new building today. Before this, a special program has started in the Central Hall to bid farewell to the old building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his last speech.
Piyush Goyal said in the old Central Hall – India is becoming a world power
play icon4:25
Piyush Goyal said in the old Central Hall – India is becoming a world power
Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sonia Gandhi seen sitting together in Central Hall
play icon0:38
Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sonia Gandhi seen sitting together in Central Hall
Group photo with Modi in Parliament...Sonia-Rahul sided!
play icon2:34
Group photo with Modi in Parliament...Sonia-Rahul sided!
Justin Trudeau showed his Khalistani face! Indian government summoned Canada High Commissioner
play icon3:3
Justin Trudeau showed his Khalistani face! Indian government summoned Canada High Commissioner
There will be a photo session of MPs before leaving the old Parliament, see EXCLUSIVE report
play icon4:58
There will be a photo session of MPs before leaving the old Parliament, see EXCLUSIVE report

