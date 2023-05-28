NewsVideos
PM Modi's first speech in new Parliament House

May 28, 2023
Prime Minister Modi said that I am satisfied that we have also built more than 30,000 new panchayat buildings in the country. From Panchayat Bhawan to Parliament House, our loyalty is the same. We have the nectar period of 25 years. Together we have to make India a developed nation in these 25 years.

