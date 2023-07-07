trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632387
PM Modi's gift of 12 thousand crores to Varanasi, inauguration of 19 projects

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of 19 development projects worth Rs 12,000 crore in Varanasi. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi came to Gorakhpur by showing green flag to Vande Bharat. During this, PM Modi also addressed the public meeting.
Uproar in Tripura Assembly, 5 MLAs suspended
Uproar in Tripura Assembly, 5 MLAs suspended
CBI took big action in Balasore accident, arrested 3 railway employees
CBI took big action in Balasore accident, arrested 3 railway employees
Uproar over France in Pakistan now! Ban on Pakistan before Modi's visit?
Uproar over France in Pakistan now! Ban on Pakistan before Modi's visit?
Rahul Gandhi has not got any relief from Gujarat High Court
Rahul Gandhi has not got any relief from Gujarat High Court
DNA: Beware of 'misleading' advertising, marketing is increasing the trend of unhealthy food among children
DNA: Beware of 'misleading' advertising, marketing is increasing the trend of unhealthy food among children
