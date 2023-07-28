trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641509
PM Modi's Gujarat tour today, will inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' in Gandhinagar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' in Gandhinagar, Gujarat today. PM Modi will also address during this. PM Modi will also give a big gift to Saurashtra today.
