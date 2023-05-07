NewsVideos
PM Modi's mission Karnataka

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 07, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
In view of the Karnataka elections to be held on May 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to do a roadshow today. PM Modi's roadshow has started in Bengaluru. This roadshow will be 10 km long
