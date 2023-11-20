trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690472
PM Modi's rally in Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
When the election campaign in Rajasthan gained momentum, the Kanhaiya Lal murder case gained momentum. The people of Rajasthan have still not forgotten the echo of the slogan 'Separate from head and body'. This was the reason that in order to target the Gehlot government of the Congress, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of intending to destroy Sanatan.
