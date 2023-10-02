trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669975
PM Modi's reaction on Bihar caste census

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
PM Modi on Bihar Caste Census Report: Modi's big statement on caste census has come out. Addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said that earlier also Congress used to divide on caste lines and is dividing even now.
