NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi's speech during 'Bharat Shakti' exercise in Pokhran

Sonam|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday witnessed the "Bharat Shakti" exercise at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer along with representatives of more than 30 countries. This exercise is showcasing the firepower of indigenous weapons and the operational readiness of the three defense forces. During this, PM Modi fiercely targeted Congress in his address. Watch what PM Modi said?

All Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi spoke after the implementation of CAA
Play Icon03:59
Asaduddin Owaisi spoke after the implementation of CAA
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM
Play Icon07:15
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM
Haryana's new CM Nayab Saini took oath as CM
Play Icon04:05
Haryana's new CM Nayab Saini took oath as CM
Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As The New Chief Minister Of Haryana
Play Icon01:06
Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As The New Chief Minister Of Haryana
VIRAL VIDEO: BlueMoon Look Spiderman's Special Biryani, Watch
Play Icon00:52
VIRAL VIDEO: BlueMoon Look Spiderman's Special Biryani, Watch

Trending Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi spoke after the implementation of CAA
play icon3:59
Asaduddin Owaisi spoke after the implementation of CAA
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM
play icon7:15
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM
Haryana's new CM Nayab Saini took oath as CM
play icon4:5
Haryana's new CM Nayab Saini took oath as CM
Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As The New Chief Minister Of Haryana
play icon1:6
Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As The New Chief Minister Of Haryana
VIRAL VIDEO: BlueMoon Look Spiderman's Special Biryani, Watch
play icon0:52
VIRAL VIDEO: BlueMoon Look Spiderman's Special Biryani, Watch