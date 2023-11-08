trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685777
PM Modi's statement on Nitish sex education

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is in the news. The reason is his strange statement in the assembly. He said that education of girls will keep the population under control. Now reacting to this statement of Nitish, Prime Minister Modi attacked Nitish Kumar. listen to what he said
BJP Mahila Morcha Protest: Demonstration of BJP Mahila Morcha against Nitish's statement
Play Icon5:46
BJP Mahila Morcha Protest: Demonstration of BJP Mahila Morcha against Nitish's statement
Delhi Pollution: Big decision of Delhi government on deadly pollution in Delhi.
Play Icon10:33
Delhi Pollution: Big decision of Delhi government on deadly pollution in Delhi.
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
Play Icon12:6
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
Elvish Yadav questioned by Noida Police in Rave Party Case
Play Icon2:35
Elvish Yadav questioned by Noida Police in Rave Party Case
Noida Police Interrogates Elvish Yadav
Play Icon5:7
Noida Police Interrogates Elvish Yadav

