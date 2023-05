videoDetails

PM Modi's taunt on Pilot-Gehlot fight, what kind of government is this?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 10, 2023, 05:41 PM IST

PM Modi's taunt on the fight between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, said 'what kind of government is this in Rajasthan where the Chief Minister does not trust his MLAs, the MLA does not trust his Chief Minister'.