trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647960
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi's visit to MP today, will lay the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar, will gift croresPM Modi's visit to MP today, will lay the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar, will gift crores

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Today PM Modi will visit MP's Sagar. During this, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects worth crores. PM Sant Shiromani Gurudev Ravidas Ji will also perform Bhoomi Pujan at the memorial site. He will also address a public meeting on this occasion.

All Videos

Horrifying incident including gang rape and kidnapping of a nurse in Motihari, Bihar
play icon0:41
Horrifying incident including gang rape and kidnapping of a nurse in Motihari, Bihar
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship Peepal tree
play icon3:18
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship Peepal tree
Horoscope Today, August 12, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
play icon8:21
Horoscope Today, August 12, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
DNA: Inside story of Nuh violence, in the words of the victims
play icon15:22
DNA: Inside story of Nuh violence, in the words of the victims
DNA: Watch today's positive news from Shahjahanpur in UP
play icon2:18
DNA: Watch today's positive news from Shahjahanpur in UP

Trending Videos

Horrifying incident including gang rape and kidnapping of a nurse in Motihari, Bihar
play icon0:41
Horrifying incident including gang rape and kidnapping of a nurse in Motihari, Bihar
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship Peepal tree
play icon3:18
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship Peepal tree
Horoscope Today, August 12, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
play icon8:21
Horoscope Today, August 12, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
DNA: Inside story of Nuh violence, in the words of the victims
play icon15:22
DNA: Inside story of Nuh violence, in the words of the victims
DNA: Watch today's positive news from Shahjahanpur in UP
play icon2:18
DNA: Watch today's positive news from Shahjahanpur in UP
PM Modi in MP,PM Modi,pm modi speech today,modi live news,pm narendra modi speech,PM Narendra Modi,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech latest,pm modi latest speech,Narendra Modi,Modi speech,PM of India,modi speech today,Modi live,narendra modi youtube,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,Modi,narendra modi latest speech 2022,PM Modi news,PM Modi Live,PM Modi US visit,pm narendra modi speech latest,PM Modi in Lok Sabha,Modi in USA,