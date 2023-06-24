NewsVideos
PM Narendra Modi Arrives In Egypt On Two-Day Bilateral Visit

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
PM Modi lands in Egypt for the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM after 26 years. In a special honour, the Egyptian PM received PM Modi at the airport in Cairo. The PM was given a Guard of Honour on his arrival.

JDU spokesperson spoke on opposition unity – efforts are being made to break the opposition unity.
PM Modi Receives A Special 'AI' T-Shirt From US President Joe Biden | Zee News English
Opposition Parties Meeting: RJD's big attack on Kejriwal - Kejriwal behaves like a dictator
Locals of Russia clash with fighters in Wagner-occupied Rostov
Wagner Group moves towards Moscow
