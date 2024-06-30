videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over 'Stone Pelting' and 'Bombing' in West Bengal

| Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 07:04 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Pictures of violence have again emerged from West Bengal, notorious for political bloodshed. Howrah, adjacent to the capital Kolkata. It has been shaken by stone pelting and bombing. The police administration is under fire regarding the burning Bengal. Mamata government of Bengal is in the dock regarding this. Actually, there was a violent clash between two factions of TMC in Bankra, Howrah. It is being told that there was an altercation over money transaction which later turned into a clash. It is alleged that during this time both the factions pelted stones and also bombed each other to target each other. Due to which panic spread in the area.