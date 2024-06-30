videoDetails

My heart rate was up, well done on being calm- MS Dhoni on T20 World Cup final

| Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 05:00 PM IST

Dhoni Post: When the heartbeat of the whole country increased in the World Cup final. There was excitement till the last over, there was another person like the country. Whose heart was beating loudly. It was none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the captain who won the first T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup for Team India. Amidst the congratulations that came after Team India's victory, one message was very special. That message was from Mahi, the same Mahi who often stays away from social media. He also told how his heartbeat increased in this match. Dhoni shared a post on Instagram and wrote that Dhoni wrote that World Cup Champion 2024! My heartbeat was going fast. But you all remained calm, believed in yourself and did wonders. On behalf of the whole of India and Indians around the world, thank you very much to all of you for bringing the World Cup home. Congratulations! Thank you very much for giving such a precious gift on your birthday. This post of Dhoni went viral in no time. And this message of Dhoni, who posts very rarely, started being discussed everywhere. Rohit Sharma also responded to this message of Dhoni.