PM Narendra Modi Highlights Transformative Changes In Jammu: From School Burnings To Vibrant Education, And The Surge In Medical Colleges

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
During his address in Jammu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects on the positive transformations in the region, stating that schools, once targeted, are now adorned. He emphasizes the significant progress in healthcare facilities, noting the increase in medical colleges from 4 to 12 since 2014.

