PM Narendra Modi leaves for South Africa to attend 15th BRICS Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for South Africa for his three-day visit to the country. PM Modi is visiting South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. South Africa is set to hold the much-anticipated BRICS Summit in the national capital Johannesburg from August 22-24.
