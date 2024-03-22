Advertisement
PM Narendra Modi Meets Bhutan King At Tashichho Dzong Palace In Thimphu

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India had a significant meeting with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the historic Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu, Bhutan. This meeting underscores the deep-rooted diplomatic ties and mutual respect between India and Bhutan, as the leaders discussed matters of bilateral importance and cooperation.

