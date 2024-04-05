Advertisement
Viral Video: UP Man Finds Wife's Affair, Wife Climbs Electric Pole - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
In Gorakhpur's Pipraich, a 34-year-old mother of three children climbed an electric pole after her husband found out about her extramarital affair. This video, shared by @ManojSh28986262 on Twitter, captures the dramatic scene as tensions escalate. Don't miss this gripping footage.

