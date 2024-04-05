Advertisement
EC Issues Notice to AAP Leader Atishi Marlena

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
EC sends Notice to AAP Leader Atishi Marlena. Election Commission has taken cognizance of the allegations of receiving threats for not joining BJP and has sent a notice to Atishi. As per latest reports, Atishi will have to respond to this notice by 12 noon on Monday.

