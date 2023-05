videoDetails

PM Narendra Modi meets Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima, Japan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

India-Japan Relations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima, Japan. The two leaders discussed ways to enhance India-Japan friendship in various fields including trade, economy and culture.